Ahead of swearing-in, BSY changes spelling again

Last updated on: July 26, 2019 18:17 IST

Ahead of being sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister, B S Yeddyurappa has reverted to the earlier English spelling of his name B S Yediyurappa, apparently influenced by numerology.

The change became public on Friday in his letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, staking claim to form the government, and later, in the official invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party leader as Karnataka CM.

There are reports that the BJP strongman, who is set to became chief minister for the fourth time on Friday evening, has gone in for the change based on numerology.

He had changed the spelling of his name from Yediyurappa to Yeddyurappa after he had to resign as chief minister in 2007.

He had to quit barely a week after becoming the CM as the then coalition partner Janata Dal-Secular reneged on its promise to share power for 20 months each.

However, it seems to have failed to bring him any luck as the two subsequent terms as chief minister did not last long.

Meanwhile, BJP workers held celebrations across the state after the party staked claim to form the government three days after the fall of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition front of the Congress and the JD-S.

Party workers danced to drumbeats in various parts of the state, burst crackers and raised slogans hailing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the BJP state headquarters in Malleswaram and near Yediyurappa's residence, where workers distributed sweets.

Special prayers were offered to the village deity in Bookanakere, Yediyurappa's birth place in Mandya district, to ward off any hurdles in his latest term as chief minister, sources said.

Grand celebrations were also held in his native Shivamogga district.