Infiltration, conversion cause population imbalance: Bhagwat

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during an event to mark 100 years of the RSS, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday identified religious conversion, infiltration, and a low birth rate as the three main factors behind population imbalance, saying scientific research suggests 'we should have three children in a family', which, however, is a matter of choice.

Responding to a query on infiltration, he said that RSS workers identified suspected infiltrators through language and reported them to authorities.

Bhagwat was responding to questions during an interactive session with attendees in Mumbai at a programme to mark the RSS' centenary.

Raising multiple children not a major concern: RSS chief

On population imbalance, Bhagwat said, "There were three major reasons; the first being religious conversion. While freedom of faith was guaranteed, using force, inducement or deception to convert people and increase the numbers of a sect was totally condemnable."

He cited the example of poet Narayan Vaman Tilak to underline the freedom of belief, while asserting that 'ghar wapasi' was the answer for those wishing to return to their original religion.

Those who want to come back, we pave the way for them, he said.

"The second reason was infiltration, for which the government needed to undertake extensive work," the RSS chief said.

He added that detection and deportation had begun slowly and would gather pace, citing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise under which some individuals were identified as non-citizens and removed from electoral rolls.

"RSS workers also identified suspected infiltrators through language and reported them to authorities," Bhagwat said, adding that while Indian citizens, including Muslims, would be employed, foreigners would not be.

He said the third reason for population imbalance is low birth rate.

Responding to a question, the RSS chief said doctors have advised that marriages between the ages of 19 and 25 and having three children help keep both parents and children healthy, while psychologists believe that three children help siblings manage ego-related issues and ensure a stable family life in the long term.

He said population scientists warn that a population is threatened when the fertility rate falls below 2.3 and that a country is considered to be in decline at that level.

"We are now going below 2.1 and are being saved only because of states like Bihar," Bhagwat said, adding that several countries had taken steps to reverse population decline.

Referring to India's population policy, he said the prescribed fertility ratio of 2.1, when rounded off, effectively means three children.

"All kinds of scientific research now indicate that we should have three children in a family," he said, stressing that it remained a matter of choice for men, women, and families, and should be considered as a broader social issue.

Citing the English book Cheaper by the Dozen, the RSS chief said it showed that raising multiple children need not be a major concern.

Referring to the author's personal account of raising 12 children in the US, he said the book argued that having more children could be economical, and a film had also been made based on it.

He said marriage was not merely about a physical relationship between two individuals but an institution meant to create a family, which in turn formed part of society.

"It should not be the case that one marries without taking responsibilities," he said, adding that while remaining unmarried was a personal choice for RSS volunteers, family life involved duties and relationships that must be maintained.

Bhagwat calls for priority for locals in jobs

Speaking on infiltration, Bhagwat said RSS workers also identified suspected infiltrators through language and reported them to authorities, adding that while Indian citizens, including Muslims, would be employed, foreigners would not be.

Vigilance is necessary, he said, noting that Hindu society had largely moved away from menial or routine jobs in pursuit of higher salaries, creating space for infiltrators to take up such work.

"We do not want to take away anyone's jobs, but our people should get jobs first," Bhagwat said, adding that even citizens who did not identify as Hindus should be given priority in local employment.

Referring to employment and technology, he said India had a large population and needed technologies that created more jobs.

While not opposing artificial intelligence, he said it should be used in ways that generate employment.

Bhagwat called for 'production by the masses', instead of mass production.

The RSS chief further stressed the need for employment to prevent social unrest, saying an idle mind could lead to Naxalism, urban violence, and atrocities against women.

According to him, gross domestic product (GDP) was an imperfect indicator of economic health as it measured only tangible and measurable activities.

Citing the example of unpaid household work by women, Bhagwat said such contributions were not reflected in GDP figures.

He called for both quantitative and qualitative production and said the rupee would strengthen against the US dollar regardless of GDP figures.

People should envision 'Akhand Bharat' by 2047: Bhagwat

Referring to the Hindu population in Bangladesh, he said unity would enable them to influence local politics.

"Hindus in Bangladesh have chosen to unite and resist rather than flee," Bhagwat said, adding that the RSS would do whatever it could within its limited capacity for their benefit.

He also said that forces attempting to break the country would themselves be disintegrated and asserted that India would not fall prey to such tactics.

Responding to a query about the division of the country by 2047, Bhagwat said, "People should envision an 'Akhand Bharat' by then.