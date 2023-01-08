News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 heavily-armed terrorists killed along LoC in J-K's Poonch

2 heavily-armed terrorists killed along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 08, 2023 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two heavily-armed terrorists were killed as Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The infiltration bid was scuttled in Balakot sector on Saturday evening and a massive search operation is still underway, the spokesman said.

“At around 7.45 pm (Saturday), alert troops of the Indian Army deployed on the border fence in Balakot, observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence and subsequently neutralised two terrorists. The area has been cordoned off and the operation is in progress,” the spokesman said.

 

Officials said a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and a powerful Improvised Explosive Device, were recovered from the possession of the slain ultras whose identity and group affiliation is awaited.

The successful operation in Balakot sector comes barely a week after terrorists attacked Dhangri village in adjoining Rajouri district and killed seven civilians and injured 14 others.

The officials said troops picked up suspicious movement in Balakot sector late Saturday evening and opened fire.

A search operation was launched with the first light of the day on Sunday and the bodies of two terrorists were recovered along with war-like stores, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!
Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!
Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K
Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K
'Could use harsher words...': Jaishankar on Pak, terror
'Could use harsher words...': Jaishankar on Pak, terror
'What if it's poisoned?', says Akhilesh refusing tea
'What if it's poisoned?', says Akhilesh refusing tea
'In a democracy if a person is made a god...': Kharge
'In a democracy if a person is made a god...': Kharge
Joshimath situation due to NTPC project: Experts
Joshimath situation due to NTPC project: Experts
Deepika back in training 20 days after having baby!
Deepika back in training 20 days after having baby!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir

A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances