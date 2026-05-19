Delhi Police Rescue Abandoned Infant Girl In Rohini

In a swift response, Delhi Police rescued a one-and-a-half-month-old infant girl who was allegedly abandoned by her father in a drain in Rohini, highlighting the critical issue of child abandonment.

Key Points A one-and-a-half-month-old girl was rescued by Delhi Police after being abandoned in a drain in Rohini.

The infant's father, Sajjan Kumar, was arrested for allegedly abandoning his daughter due to unhappiness over her birth.

Delhi Police located and rescued the infant within three hours of receiving the kidnapping complaint.

The rescued infant received medical treatment at Dr BSA Hospital and was reunited with her mother.

A one-and-a-half-month-old girl was rescued after her father allegedly abandoned her in a drain in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Tuesday, adding that they traced the baby within three hours of complaint being received.

Father Arrested for Child Abandonment

Police said the accused, identified as Sajjan Kumar (20), wasn't happy with the birth of the infant and decided to desert her. Kumar was then arrested in connection with the case, they said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the kidnapping of an infant girl was received at Budh Vihar police station on May 17.

Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue

The child's mother told police that her husband had taken away their daughter during the early morning hours and alleged that he was unhappy over the birth of a girl child.

An FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched immediately. During interrogation, Sajjan allegedly disclosed that he had abandoned the infant in a drain in Rithala, police said.

"Police carried out an intensive search operation in and around the drain area and recovered the infant girl within three hours of the report," a senior police officer said.

Infant Reunited with Mother

The child was immediately sent to Dr BSA Hospital for medical treatment and was later reunited with her mother, police added.