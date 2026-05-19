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Home  » News » Delhi Police Rescue Infant Abandoned In Drain By Father

Delhi Police Rescue Infant Abandoned In Drain By Father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 17:26 IST

In a swift response, Delhi Police rescued an infant girl allegedly abandoned in a drain by her father, who was unhappy with her birth, highlighting the critical role of law enforcement in protecting vulnerable children.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police rescued a one-and-a-half-month-old infant girl abandoned in a drain.
  • The father, Sajjan Kumar, allegedly abandoned the baby because he was unhappy with the birth of a girl.
  • Police traced and rescued the infant within three hours of receiving the kidnapping complaint.
  • Sajjan Kumar was arrested in connection with the abandonment of his infant daughter.
  • The rescued infant received medical treatment and was reunited with her mother.

A one-and-a-half-month-old infant girl was rescued after her father allegedly abandoned her in a drain in Delhi's Rohini area, police said, adding that they traced the baby within three hours of complaint being received.

Father Arrested for Child Abandonment

Police said the accused, identified as Sajjan Kumar (20), wasn't happy with the birth of the girl and decided to desert her. Kumar was then arrested in connection with the case, they said.

 

Swift Police Investigation Leads to Rescue

According to police, a PCR call regarding the kidnapping of an infant girl was received at Budh Vihar police station on May 17.

The child's mother told police that her husband had taken away their daughter during the early morning hours and alleged that he was unhappy over the birth of a girl child.

An FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched immediately. During interrogation, Sajjan allegedly disclosed that he had abandoned the infant in a drain in Rithala, police said.

Infant Recovered and Reunited with Mother

"Police carried out an intensive search operation in and around the drain area and recovered the infant girl within three hours of the report," a senior police officer said.

The child was immediately sent to Dr BSA Hospital for medical treatment and was later reunited with her mother, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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