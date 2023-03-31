News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 8 Indore families donate organs of temple mishap victims

8 Indore families donate organs of temple mishap victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 31, 2023 18:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The families of eight of the 36 persons killed in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse overcame deep sorrow to donate vital body parts of their deceased kin.

IMAGE: Devotees injured during the stepwell collapse at a Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev temple being taken to the hospital, at Patel Nagar area, in Indore on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The large-hearted families agreed to donate the skin and eyes of their loved ones whom they lost after the roof of the stepwell collapsed during a havan held on the occasion of Ram Navami at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple, said voluntary organisation Muskan Group.

 

"After persuading the kin, we coordinated with doctors and bureaucrats. With a heavy heart, the families under grief gave their nod for organ donation to see their deceased kin in others," said Sandipan Arya of the organisation.

So far, family members of Indra Kumar, Bhumika Khanchandani, Jayanti Bai, Daksh Patel, Laxmi Patel, Bharati Kukreja, Indar Chandki and Kanak Patel have given their written consent for eye and skin donation, he said.

Their eyes have been donated to an organisation working in this field, MY hospital and Sankara Eye Bank. Choithram Hospital authorities have received the skin donated by the kin of the deceased, Arya said.

The families could not be contacted for their comments as they were preparing for the victims' last rites.

Additional District Magistrate of Indore Ajaydeo Sharma told PTI, A request from Muskan Group, a voluntary organisation working in the field of organ donation, came in.

The district administration helped them get consent and other support.

The temple located in Indore's Patel Nagar, where the tragedy took place, had been constructed after covering the square-shaped stepwell of around 20 ft x 20 ft size about four decades ago.

According to an eyewitness, during the religious programme, there was a huge crowd of devotees at the temple and its floor, which was the roof of the stepwell, caved in as it could not bear the load.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Frantic Efforts To Rescue Survivors
Frantic Efforts To Rescue Survivors
PHOTOS: 5 worst major temple tragedies in past 10 years
PHOTOS: 5 worst major temple tragedies in past 10 years
Temple fire eyewitness: 'People disappeared without a trace'
Temple fire eyewitness: 'People disappeared without a trace'
RIL shares jump over 4%; mcap climbs Rs 64,723.85 cr
RIL shares jump over 4%; mcap climbs Rs 64,723.85 cr
'Axar will be in control of relaying information'
'Axar will be in control of relaying information'
One dead, 7 held for violence in Maha's Aurangabad
One dead, 7 held for violence in Maha's Aurangabad
China, Japan set up military hotline
China, Japan set up military hotline
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TN chariot tragedy: 'All over in a matter of minutes'

TN chariot tragedy: 'All over in a matter of minutes'

Govt eases organ transplant, removes domicile rule

Govt eases organ transplant, removes domicile rule

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances