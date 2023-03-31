Indore Temple: Frantic Efforts To Rescue Survivors

Rescue operations being conducted for those trapped in the stepwell at a temple following a roof collapse in Indore on Thursday.
Eleven people, including 10 women, were killed in the tragedy.
IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after the roof of a bavdi (stepwell) collapsed at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore, Thursday, March 30, 2023, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: PTI Photo
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Crowds gather outside the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Ambulances arrive at the temple. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: An injured devotee being taken to hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A devotee thanks security personnel after being rescued before she is taken to hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com