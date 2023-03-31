Indore Temple: Frantic Efforts To Rescue Survivors

Rescue operations being conducted for those trapped in the stepwell at a temple following a roof collapse in Indore on Thursday.

Eleven people, including 10 women, were killed in the tragedy.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after the roof of a bavdi (stepwell) collapsed at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore, Thursday, March 30, 2023, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Crowds gather outside the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Ambulances arrive at the temple. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An injured devotee being taken to hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee thanks security personnel after being rescued before she is taken to hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com