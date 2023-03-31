News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indore Temple: Frantic Efforts To Rescue Survivors

Indore Temple: Frantic Efforts To Rescue Survivors

By REDIFF NEWS
March 31, 2023 05:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rescue operations being conducted for those trapped in the stepwell at a temple following a roof collapse in Indore on Thursday.

Eleven people, including 10 women, were killed in the tragedy.

 

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after the roof of a bavdi (stepwell) collapsed at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore, Thursday, March 30, 2023, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

  

Photograph: ANI Photo

  

Photograph: PTI Photo

  

Photograph: PTI Photo

  

IMAGE: Crowds gather outside the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple. Photograph: PTI Photo

  

IMAGE: Ambulances arrive at the temple. Photograph: PTI Photo

  

IMAGE: An injured devotee being taken to hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

  

IMAGE: A devotee thanks security personnel after being rescued before she is taken to hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
10 women killed in MP temple mishap on Ram Navami
10 women killed in MP temple mishap on Ram Navami
PHOTOS: India's deadliest stampedes ever
PHOTOS: India's deadliest stampedes ever
TN chariot tragedy: 'All over in a matter of minutes'
TN chariot tragedy: 'All over in a matter of minutes'
Like The Look Of The New Parliament?
Like The Look Of The New Parliament?
Why Was Rohit Missing?
Why Was Rohit Missing?
IIT student's death: Abetment to suicide case filed
IIT student's death: Abetment to suicide case filed
Sexual harassment charges rock Chennai Kalakshetra
Sexual harassment charges rock Chennai Kalakshetra
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Bankey Bihari plans crowd control after stampede

Bankey Bihari plans crowd control after stampede

Vaishno Devi stampede: They came to pray...

Vaishno Devi stampede: They came to pray...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances