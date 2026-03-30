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Home  » News » Indira Gandhi assassin's nephew named in New Zealand meth case after court battle

Indira Gandhi assassin's nephew named in New Zealand meth case after court battle

Source: PTI
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March 30, 2026 14:36 IST

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The nephew of Indira Gandhi's assassin, serving a lengthy prison sentence for a major methamphetamine importation in New Zealand, has been publicly identified after a failed legal battle to suppress his name.

The body of then prime minister Indira Gandhi being laid on a gun carriage at Teen Murti House in New Delhi, November 3, 1984.

IMAGE: The body of then prime minister Indira Gandhi being laid on a gun carriage at Teen Murti House in New Delhi, November 3, 1984. Photograph: India Abroad/Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Baltej Singh, nephew of Indira Gandhi's assassin Satwant Singh, was convicted for importing over 700 kg of methamphetamine in New Zealand.
  • Singh fought for permanent name suppression, arguing that revealing his identity would cause extreme hardship for him and his family.
  • New Zealand's court of appeal overturned the high court's initial decision to grant Singh name suppression.
  • Singh abandoned his appeal to the Supreme Court, allowing New Zealand media to reveal his identity.
  • The prosecution argued that Indian media had already disclosed Singh's identity, weakening his case for name suppression.

Baltej Singh, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for importing over 700 kg of methamphetamine, the largest amount ever seized by New Zealand authorities, was fighting for permanent name suppression, New Zealand's Stuff web portal reported on Saturday.

Earlier, Singh, nephew of Satwant Singh, one of the bodyguards who assassinated then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, was granted permanent name suppression by the high court after arguing that he and his family would face extreme hardship if his identity was revealed.

 

The New Zealand authorities appealed against the ruling, and last November, the court of appeal ruled that Singh could be named, it said.

Singh, a former Auckland businessman, sought leave to take the fight to the Supreme Court, but he has now abandoned that appeal, clearing the way for New Zealand media to reveal his identity, the report said.

Indian media had already revealed Singh's identity

Stuff also opposed the bid to suppress Singh's identity, it said.

The prosecution had earlier argued in court that Indian media had already disclosed Singh's identity.

In an affidavit to the court, Baltej Singh's father had argued that his family had "become notorious" among Sikhs and Hindus worldwide and were subject to constant violence, threats and intimidation, the report said.

Delhi witnessed large-scale violence and killings of persons from the Sikh community following Indira Gandhi's assassination by her bodyguards in 1984.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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