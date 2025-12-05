HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DGCA chief urges pilots to help stabilise flight ops

DGCA chief urges pilots to help stabilise flight ops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 05, 2025 17:23 IST

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)'s chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on Friday requested the cooperation of all pilots to ensure smooth flight operations amid massive IndiGo flight disruptions.

IMAGE: Flight passengers wait with their baggage as many IndiGo flight services stand cancelled at Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport, in Patna on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an appeal, the Director General said that in light of the current IndiGo flight disruptions due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain.

He noted that these disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations.

 

"As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges.

"Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety," Kidwai said.

Given this situation, he has requested the full cooperation of all pilot bodies, associations, and pilots across India to maintain stable, smooth flight operations during this busy, weather-sensitive period and to reduce avoidable delays and cancellations.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen coordination between pilots and airlines to proactively and safely manage the situation.

Amid concerns in certain quarters about relaxing Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, the DGCA said it is 'committed for safety and implementation of FDTL CAR in letter and spirit'.

CAR refers to Civil Aviation Requirements.

The gaps in planning ahead of the implementation of the revised FDTL, the second phase of which came into force from November 1, have resulted in crew shortage at IndiGo and are one of the key reasons for the current disruptions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
After IndiGo chaos, DGCA withdraws flight duty norms
IndiGo flight cancelled, newlyweds attend own reception online
Cancellation, delayed: IndiGo crisis sparks chaos at airports
IndiGo cancels over 550 flights, ops to stabilise by Feb 10
The Ordeal Of An IndiGo Passenger
