IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after bomb threat

IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after bomb threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 14, 2024 11:29 IST
A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday morning following a bomb threat to the aircraft, police said.

Photograph: IndiGo on Facebook

The aircraft, which had taken off from Nagpur for Kolkata, was diverted after airport authorities received the threat, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

 

The plane landed at the airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur after 9 am and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, the official said.

The aircraft was being thoroughly checked by the technical staff and bomb squad, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
