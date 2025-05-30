IndiGo to start direct flights to London, 9 other intl destinations

IndiGo will start direct flights to a total of 10 international destinations, including London and Athens, in the current financial year, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Friday.

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Other destinations include Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Manchester (the UK), Copenhagen (Denmark) Siem Reap (Cambodia) and four places in Central Asia.

There is an enormous opportunity in Indian aviation where rising demand is supported by infrastructure expansion, Elbers said at a briefing in the national capital.

IndiGo will start operating direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam with the leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft in July, and the services to the UK city will also mark the airline's long haul debut.

A $10 billion-revenue company, IndiGo flies to more than 90 domestic and 40 international destinations. It operates over 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of more than 430 planes.

With the airline expanding international operations, Elbers said there is also an enormous opportunity to build India as a great place for connecting flights as he highlighted about the country's potential to become an international hub.

Currently, Indian carriers account for 45 per cent of India's international traffic while the remaining 55 per cent is served by overseas airlines, Elbers said.

He also said the airline has the highest number of female pilots at around 15 per cent of the total pilot strength.

Meanwhile, IndiGo will also be hosting the 81st Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the national capital in June.

The AGM is taking place in India after 42 years.