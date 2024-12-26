IndiGo eyes early induction of wide-body planes in fleet

IndiGo on Wednesday said it was exploring an earlier introduction of wide-body planes in its fleet to meet the growing demand for international travel.

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Industry sources said the airline was in talks with Norse Atlantic Airways to wet-lease six B787 planes in its fleet.

Under a wet-lease, the lessor provides flight and maintenance crew along with the aircraft.

In a dry-lease, the lessor provides just the plane.

IndiGo had in April announced an order for 30 A350 wide-body aircraft, marking a major change in its business model that had been focused on all-economy operations.

However, the deliveries of A350 aircraft will begin from 2027 onward.

IndiGo’s competitor Air India has, in the last two years, expanded its presence on domestic metro-to-metro routes and started new long-range international flights to far-flung destinations in Europe, North America and Australia using wide body planes.

IndiGo has a fleet of about 427 planes in its fleet.

The airline has some experience in operating wide-body planes.

Two out of the 427 planes are B777 wide-body planes, which have been leased from Turkish Airlines, and they are being used on India-Istanbul routes.

IndiGo, which started business class operations from September this year, wants to increase its presence in the premium arena.

In a statement, the airline said, “IndiGo is committed to constantly evolve to provide our customers an alternate and differentiated travel experience, which is best in class.

"In April, IndiGo announced the order for wide-body A350-900 aircraft with deliveries starting 2027 and alongside the XLR aircraft expected next year (2025), IndiGo is well positioned to expand our geographic reach and serve the ever-growing demand for international travel to and from India.”

“In order to address this growing demand and in keeping also in mind global supply chain challenges, IndiGo is exploring interim solutions for an earlier introduction of long range aircraft to its fleet.

"Route and network opportunities related to these solutions are being explored at present,” it added.

IndiGo’s discussions with Norse Atlantic Airways are happening at a time when the Central government is close to allowing airlines to operate wet-leased wide body planes on new routes.

The government is considering this measure as the new aircraft supply from Boeing and Airbus have slowed in the last several months due to supply chain issues, etc.

To meet growing demand in the country’s air travel market, Indian carriers have made four significant aircraft orders since last year.

In February 2023, the Tata-run Air India Group placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with Airbus and 220 with American plane maker Boeing.

In June 2023, IndiGo made the world’s largest aircraft order by signing a deal for 500 A320neo family planes from Airbus.

In January 2024, the new airline Akasa Air placed an order for 150 B737 MAX aircraft with Boeing.

In April 2024, IndiGo placed the aforementioned wide-body aircraft order.