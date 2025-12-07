HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IndiGo crisis: Union minister says accountability will be fixed

IndiGo crisis: Union minister says accountability will be fixed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 13:37 IST

x

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday said that passengers have endured mental harassment and distress due to IndiGo's ongoing operational crisis and assured that steps are being taken to ensure accountability is fixed.

IMAGE: Passengers wait with their luggage after their flight was cancelled by IndiGo Airlines at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IndiGo has cancelled more than 2,000 flights and delayed others, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at several airports around the country since Tuesday.

The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has constituted a four-member inquiry panel to determine reasons for the current situation and recommend mitigation measures, and has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

 

Talking to reporters here, Mohol said, "All passengers have suffered mental distress and have had to face many difficulties. They had to endure mental harassment because of IndiGo."

Action will be taken after the four-member committee submits its report, he said, adding that accountability will be fixed, and nobody will be spared.

"Certain responsibilities that IndiGo was expected to carry out were not fulfilled, and this is what led to the present situation. The DGCA has formed an inquiry committee and set up a control room. It has also issued a notice to IndiGo. Limits on ticket sales have been imposed on all airline companies," he said.

Mohol said that instructions have been given to ensure all passengers whose flights were cancelled are refunded.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

DGCA forms panel to probe IndiGo flight disruptions
DGCA forms panel to probe IndiGo flight disruptions
DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO over flight disruptions
DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO over flight disruptions
Govt's big order on refund, rescheduling fees; IndiGo responds
Govt's big order on refund, rescheduling fees; IndiGo responds
IndiGo apologises for flight disruptions, says...
IndiGo apologises for flight disruptions, says...
IndiGo operations to normalise in 3 days, says govt; launches probe
IndiGo operations to normalise in 3 days, says govt; launches probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Glam & Grace: Janhvi's Latest Style Steals the Spotlight0:41

Glam & Grace: Janhvi's Latest Style Steals the Spotlight

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture0:54

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree0:38

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO