rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Indigenously developed Pinaka rocket successfully test-fired

Indigenously developed Pinaka rocket successfully test-fired

March 11, 2019 23:04 IST

IMAGE: The Defence Research and Defence Organisation successfully test fires the indigenously developed Pinaka guided rocket system at Pokhran. Photograph: PTI Photo

The indigenously developed Pinaka guided rocket system was successfully test fired on Monday at Pokhran desert in Rajasthan, in a boost to artillery capability of the army, the defence ministry said.

The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit comprising of an advanced navigation and control system.

 

"The indigenously developed guided Pinaka, developed by DRDO, will significantly boost the capability of the artillery to make precision hits," the defence ministry said.

About the tests, it said the weapon systems impacted the intended targets with high precision and achieved desired accuracies.

"Telemetry systems tracked and monitored the vehicle all through the flight path. All the mission objectives have been met," the ministry said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Defence Research and Defence Organisation, PTI Photo, Pinaka, IMAGE, Pokhran
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use