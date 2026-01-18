Iran slams US 'war scare', warns of decisive response

Iran has rejected United States allegations that it is preparing attacks on American facilities, alleging that Washington, DC is attempting to escalate tensions in West Asia, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a burning paper depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while protesters gather outside the Iranian embassy in London in support of the Iranian people, on January 17, 2026. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks on Saturday after the US State Department, in a Persian-language post on X, claimed it had received reports indicating Iran was working on options to target American bases.

"These statements and claims are in line with the United States' ongoing policy of fueling tensions in the region," Baghaei said, as cited by the state broadcaster.

Baghaei also said the Iranian Armed Forces remain focused on preserving and boosting the country's military and defensive capabilities to safeguard Iran's sovereignty.

He further warned Iran would respond 'firmly and decisively' to any act of aggression, Press TV reported.

In its post, the US State Department claimed that 'all options remain on the table' and that any attack on US assets would be met with 'very, very strong force'.

Press TV also reported that protests which began late last month over economic concerns across Iran later turned violent, with vandalism and disorder encouraged through public statements by US and Israeli figures.

It added that during the unrest, foreign-backed mercenaries attacked cities, resulting in the deaths of security personnel and civilians, along with damage to public property.

The US president has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran, Press TV reported.

On Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Iran considers Trump the main culprit for the killings and destruction in the riots.

He said some agents behind the unrest included individuals who were identified, trained and largely recruited by American and Israeli agencies.