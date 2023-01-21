News
India's first nasal Covid vax to be launched on Jan 26

India's first nasal Covid vax to be launched on Jan 26

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 21, 2023 23:02 IST
Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech will launch its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, the first of its kind in India, on January 26, the company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said in Bhopal on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Sukree Sukplang/Reuters

Interacting with students at the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Bhopal, Ella also said that the homegrown vaccine for the lumpy skin disease in cattle, Lumpi-ProVacInd, is likely to be launched next month.

 

"Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day," Ella said, participating in the 'Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science' segment of the IISF, organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

In December, Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for Rs 325 per shot for procurement by the government and Rs 800 per shot for private vaccination centres.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
