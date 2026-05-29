India to run 35 hydrogen-powered trains in first phase

Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a cleaner alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems.

IMAGE: India's hydrogen powered train. Photograph: Kind courtesy @fuelcellsworks/X

Key Points India's first 10-coach hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset has been approved for the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, aiming for cleaner rail transportation.

The train, capable of 75 kmph, uses a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system and will operate on a pilot route with a dedicated refuelling facility.

India joins countries like Germany and Japan in exploring hydrogen for railways, with an initial allocation of ₹2,800 crore for 35 such trains, particularly for heritage and hill routes.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology offers a cleaner alternative, emitting only water vapour, but some experts caution about its unproven scalability and higher lifecycle costs compared to electrified railways.

Comprehensive safety protocols, including leak detectors, flame detectors, and trained personnel, are mandated for the hydrogen production, storage, and dispensing facility.

India's first hydrogen train is a step closer to rollout after the Railway Board approved a 10-coach hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset for the dedicated Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, according to a May 22 circular issued by the Ministry of Railways.

The trainset is expected to begin operations soon and will run at a maximum speed of 75 kilometres per hour, powered by a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, the ministry said.

India's Green Rail Ambition

"With this initiative, India joins a select group of countries such as Germany, Japan, China, and the US that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation. As the technology is still at a nascent stage, only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems," the railways said.

The rollout of India's first hydrogen train has been keenly awaited, with the government projecting it as an alternative energy source to reduce dependence on oil imports, even as some sector experts remain cautious about a technology that is yet to be proven at scale.

In the initial phase, the government allocated around ₹2,800 crore for the development of 35 such trains.

Officials expect these to operate on heritage and hill routes where electrification has not been completed.

The Jind-Sonipat route, which also has a refuelling and hydrogen storage facility at Jind, has been selected as the pilot route for the operations.

The trainset has been developed by retrofitting a hydrogen fuel cell onto an existing diesel electric multiple unit rake.

Technology and Safety Protocols

Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a cleaner alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization has granted the required licence for the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

"Necessary arrangement for proper security of entire premises of hydrogen plant and refuelling facility shall be ensured to prevent unauthorised access," the circular said.

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According to the May 22 circular, various safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, will be regularly inspected and cleaned to prevent dust accumulation and ensure safe operations.

Maintenance of the train will be carried out at Shakur Basti in Delhi, and the rake will be moved in a dead condition -- hauled by a locomotive -- for maintenance operations.

The approval also mandates comprehensive safety and operational protocols, including round-the-clock monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations, and regular inspection and maintenance schedules.

"Initially, for three months, the train shall be accompanied by trained technical staff having competency of hydrogen trainset to attend en route technical issues," the circular said.

Expert Concerns and Future Outlook

At the same time, the government is also exploring alternative sources of hydrogen.

A former railway official said the technology remains unproven and carries higher lifecycle costs.

"India should carefully re-evaluate large-scale deployment of hydrogen trains in the present context. With Indian Railways having achieved near 100 per cent broad gauge electrification, renewable energy can be directly fed into the traction network, offering a more efficient and economical pathway," said Lalit Chandra Trivedi, former general manager of East Central Railway.

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Hydrogen also involves huge challenges related to production, storage, transportation logistics, and safety management, which may raise lifecycle costs, he added.

"Instead, India may derive greater long-term benefits by investing in grid strengthening, energy storage systems, and increasing the productive utilisation of renewable power within the existing electrified railway ecosystem," he said.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff