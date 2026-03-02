India No 2: 8 Countries Growing Electric Rail Network

India's rail modernisation drive has reached a critical milestone.

With electrification reaching 99.2 per cent, Indian Railways is among the world's leading rail systems.

According to a June 2025 report by the International Union of Railways, electrification trends across key nations reflect both evolving technology and the growing push towards cleaner rail transport worldwide.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Luca Gerber/Wikimedia Commons

1. Switzerland: 100 Per Cent

Around 74 independent railway operators run services across the country. Spanning roughly 5,500 km, the system is entirely powered by electricity.

<p">

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smeet Chowdhury/Wikimedia Commons

2. India: 99.2 Per Cent

India has rapidly modernised its railway grid, with near-total electrification marking a significant leap towards efficiency, lower emissions and faster connectivity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy N509FZ/Wikimedia Commons

3. China: 82 Per Cent

Around 82 per cent of China's railway network is electrified, with the nation boasting the world's largest high-speed train system.

Photograph: Kind courtesy JPVL at Ferropedia/Wikimedia Commons

4. Spain: 67 Per Cent

In Spain, electrification has reached roughly 67 per cent. Progress is largely fuelled by its expanding high-speed train network.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rsa/Wikimedia Commons

5. Japan: 64 Per Cent

The nation's famously punctual train services are supported by 64 per cent electrified lines.

According to Dynamic Pathways, the country's rail electrification sector was valued at $8.1 billion in 2024 and is forecast to climb to roughly $13.2 billion by 2033.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nelso Silva/Wikimedia Commons

6. France: 60 Per Cent

Crossing the 60 per cent mark is France. Rail maps typically show grey for diesel lines, green for 1.5 kV DC routes, orange for 25 kV AC electrification, yellow for other systems, while red marks high-speed electric corridors, reflecting the country's steady shift towards faster and cleaner train travel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sorovas/Wikimedia Commons

7. Russia: 52 Per Cent

The former USSR might operate one of the world's most extensive rail systems, carrying enormous volumes of both freight and passengers, but just 52 per cent of its network is electrified, with upgrades continuing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy TheFrog001/Wikimedia Commons

8. United Kingdom: 39 Per Cent

Britain has only achieved 39 per cent electrification of per cent of its railway lines. The shift to electric traction began in the late 19th century, and the network has evolved steadily since.

National Rail system recorded roughly 1.728 billion passenger journeys in 2025, placing Britain among the world's most heavily used rail networks.