India's rail modernisation drive has reached a critical milestone.
With electrification reaching 99.2 per cent, Indian Railways is among the world's leading rail systems.
According to a June 2025 report by the International Union of Railways, electrification trends across key nations reflect both evolving technology and the growing push towards cleaner rail transport worldwide.
1. Switzerland: 100 Per Cent
Around 74 independent railway operators run services across the country. Spanning roughly 5,500 km, the system is entirely powered by electricity.
<p>
2. India: 99.2 Per Cent
India has rapidly modernised its railway grid, with near-total electrification marking a significant leap towards efficiency, lower emissions and faster connectivity.
3. China: 82 Per Cent
Around 82 per cent of China's railway network is electrified, with the nation boasting the world's largest high-speed train system.
4. Spain: 67 Per Cent
In Spain, electrification has reached roughly 67 per cent. Progress is largely fuelled by its expanding high-speed train network.
5. Japan: 64 Per Cent
The nation's famously punctual train services are supported by 64 per cent electrified lines.
According to Dynamic Pathways, the country's rail electrification sector was valued at $8.1 billion in 2024 and is forecast to climb to roughly $13.2 billion by 2033.
6. France: 60 Per Cent
Crossing the 60 per cent mark is France. Rail maps typically show grey for diesel lines, green for 1.5 kV DC routes, orange for 25 kV AC electrification, yellow for other systems, while red marks high-speed electric corridors, reflecting the country's steady shift towards faster and cleaner train travel.
7. Russia: 52 Per Cent
The former USSR might operate one of the world's most extensive rail systems, carrying enormous volumes of both freight and passengers, but just 52 per cent of its network is electrified, with upgrades continuing.
8. United Kingdom: 39 Per Cent
Britain has only achieved 39 per cent electrification of per cent of its railway lines. The shift to electric traction began in the late 19th century, and the network has evolved steadily since.
National Rail system recorded roughly 1.728 billion passenger journeys in 2025, placing Britain among the world's most heavily used rail networks.