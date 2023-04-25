News
India's daily Covid cases drop below 7K-mark, 24 die; active tally dips too

India's daily Covid cases drop below 7K-mark, 24 die; active tally dips too

Source: PTI
April 25, 2023 12:18 IST
India has recorded 6,660 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 63,380 from 65,683, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at New Gardiner Road Hospital, in Patna, April 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has increased to 5,31,369 with 24 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42 per cent.

The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 11,078 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria
Don't be lax in handling Covid, govt warns 8 states
What Poonawalla said on vaccine, current Covid strain
Why This Sari Means So Much To Vidya
Pullampara: India's 1st Digital Literate Village
Recipe: Philo's Egg Curry
WTC final: Rahane back; SKY and Kuldeep dropped
Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?

Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO

