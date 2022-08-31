News
India's active Covid cases decline to 64,667, 45 succumb to virus

Source: PTI
August 31, 2022 11:20 IST
With 7,231 new infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,44,28,393, while the number of active cases came down to 64,667, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, in Leh, July 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The toll from the pandemic climbed to 5,27,874 after 45 more fatalities were recorded. The figure includes 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

 

A drop of 1,065 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,35,852, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 212.39 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 35 new fatalities include eight from Maharashtra, five each from Delhi and Karnataka, three from Punjab, two each from Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal.

Source: PTI
 
India logs 5,439 Covid cases, active tally falls
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Centre's advisory to 7 states amid Covid cases surge
Issey Miyake Was Nothing Short Of Genius
SEE: Classy Nikhat Goes Glam!
US Army grounds entire fleet of Chinook helicopters
Why You Must Watch Rings Of Power
The War Against Coronavirus

