India logs 5,439 Covid cases, active tally sees major decline

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 30, 2022 13:14 IST
India saw a major decline in daily Covid cases with 5,439 new coronavirus infections being reported, while the active cases declined to 65,732, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,27,829 with 30 new fatalities, the data said.

The country had on Sunday recorded 7,591 coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.66 per cent.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.64 per cent, according to the ministry.

Over 88.55 crore tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted till date, with 3,20,418 done in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,25,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 212.71 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 30 new fatalities include five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi and three from Haryana.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
