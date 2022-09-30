News
India's active COVID cases decline to 39,583

India's active COVID cases decline to 39,583

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 30, 2022 16:25 IST
India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 3,947 in a day to reach 4,45,87,307, while active cases declined to 39,583, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,629 with 18 more deaths, including nine fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.44 per cent.

 

The active Covid cases declined by 1,167 in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease increased to 4,40,19,095. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.52 crore total vaccine doses (94.84 crore second dose and 21.19 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The nine fatalities reported in 24 hours include two each from Maharashtra and West Bengal, one each from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. Nine deaths have been reconciled by Kerala.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four crore mark on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
