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Sri Lanka Arrests Hundreds Of Foreigners In Cybercrime Crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 21:21 IST

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Sri Lankan authorities have arrested over 600 foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, in a major cybercrime crackdown, revealing the country's susceptibility to international criminal networks.

Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Key Points

  • Over 600 foreigners, including Indian citizens, have been arrested in Sri Lanka for cybercrime activities this year.
  • The arrests were made in Colombo suburbs, targeting organised foreign-led cybercrime groups.
  • Sri Lankan police urge locals to report information about their tenants to aid in security.
  • Many of those arrested are tourist visa overstayers involved in international cybercrime syndicates.
  • Sri Lanka's connectivity and visa access have made it vulnerable to cybercrime activities.

More than 600 foreigners, including Indian nationals, have been arrested for their involvement in cybercrime operations in Sri Lanka so far this year, police said on Tuesday.

Foreign Nationals Involved in Cybercrime Face Arrest

"We have arrested 628 foreigners so far this year, starting from January 1," Sri Lankan Police Spokesman F. T. Wootler said.

 

"Among them are Indians, Chinese, Vietnamese, Myanmar, Philippines and Cambodians," Wootler said.

He said most of the arrests were made in popular Colombo suburbs and urged locals to keep the police informed about their tenants.

Police Urge Public Cooperation

"In consideration of the security arrangements, the police earnestly direct the public to keep the police informed when you rent out your house, apartment, business premises or rooms," Wootler said.

The police in multiple raids this year arrested organised foreign-led groups carrying out cybercrime activities and seized computers and devices, he said.

He added that most of those arrested were tourist visa overstayers.

International Cybercrime Syndicates Targeted

In the latest arrest earlier this week, 157 foreigners were arrested, the police said.

Officials say such groups are often part of wider international syndicates that target victims abroad using digital platforms and communication systems.

Law enforcement agencies have often suggested that Sri Lanka's connectivity and visa access are likely to have contributed to making it vulnerable to such activities, with some suspects accused of entering the country on short-term permits.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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