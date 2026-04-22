Indian National Among Those Arrested In Sri Lanka For Visa Overstay

An Indian national is among 50 foreign citizens arrested in Sri Lanka for visa overstay violations, highlighting the country's efforts to enforce immigration laws.

Photograph: ICC World Cup/Reuters

Key Points An Indian national has been arrested in Sri Lanka for overstaying their visa.

The arrest is part of a larger operation that saw 50 foreign nationals detained.

The individuals entered Sri Lanka on business visas but remained illegally.

The arrests took place in Negombo, a popular tourist area near Colombo.

An Indian national is among 50 people arrested in Sri Lanka over visa overstay, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The arrests were carried out at a residence in Negombo city, a popular tourist hub near Colombo, on Tuesday, news portal srilankamirror.com reported.

Details of the Arrests

Among those arrested were 47 Chinese nationals, two Malaysian nationals, and an Indian national, it said.

The 50 foreign nationals were arrested by officers of the Investigation Division of the Department of Immigration and Emigration for overstaying their visas, the report said.

They had entered the country on business visas but had remained illegally after their visas expired, it said, quoting officials.

Sri Lanka has seen increased scrutiny of visa regulations in recent years. The Department of Immigration and Emigration is responsible for enforcing these regulations and conducting investigations into potential violations. Such arrests are not uncommon as the country seeks to maintain control over its borders and immigration processes.