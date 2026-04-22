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Indian National Among Those Arrested In Sri Lanka For Visa Overstay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 15:00 IST

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An Indian national is among 50 foreign citizens arrested in Sri Lanka for visa overstay violations, highlighting the country's efforts to enforce immigration laws.

Photograph: ICC World Cup/Reuters

Photograph: ICC World Cup/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian national has been arrested in Sri Lanka for overstaying their visa.
  • The arrest is part of a larger operation that saw 50 foreign nationals detained.
  • The individuals entered Sri Lanka on business visas but remained illegally.
  • The arrests took place in Negombo, a popular tourist area near Colombo.

An Indian national is among 50 people arrested in Sri Lanka over visa overstay, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The arrests were carried out at a residence in Negombo city, a popular tourist hub near Colombo, on Tuesday, news portal srilankamirror.com reported.

 

Details of the Arrests

Among those arrested were 47 Chinese nationals, two Malaysian nationals, and an Indian national, it said.

The 50 foreign nationals were arrested by officers of the Investigation Division of the Department of Immigration and Emigration for overstaying their visas, the report said.

They had entered the country on business visas but had remained illegally after their visas expired, it said, quoting officials.

Sri Lanka has seen increased scrutiny of visa regulations in recent years. The Department of Immigration and Emigration is responsible for enforcing these regulations and conducting investigations into potential violations. Such arrests are not uncommon as the country seeks to maintain control over its borders and immigration processes.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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