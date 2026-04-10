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Delhi Police Dismantles International Cyber Fraud Ring Using SIM Box Technology

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 15:46 IST

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An international cyber fraud syndicate employing illegal SIM Box technology to execute digital arrest and investment scams has been dismantled in Delhi, highlighting the growing threat of sophisticated cybercrime targeting Indian citizens.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an international cyber fraud syndicate using illegal 'SIM Box' technology.
  • The syndicate used SIM boxes to route international calls through local numbers, evading detection and targeting Indian victims.
  • Victims were coerced into transferring money under the guise of police verification and fake investment schemes.
  • Two individuals were arrested in Delhi, revealing a network linked to handlers in Cambodia and Southeast Asia.
  • The investigation uncovered a large-scale operation involving hundreds of SIM cards, mobile phones, and sophisticated networking equipment.

A major international cyber fraud syndicate using illegal 'SIM Box' technology to dupe people through digital arrest scams and fake investment schemes has been busted in Delhi, with two accused arrested, police said on Friday.

The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit unearthed a well-organised network with links to handlers based in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, they said.

 

According to the police, the syndicate routed international calls through illegal GSM gateways, allowing foreign fraudsters to contact Indian victims using local mobile numbers, thereby evading detection.

"The accused, identified as Vaibhav Raj, 29, and Anil Kumar, 28, were arrested from Mayur Vihar in east Delhi," a senior police officer said.

Police said the breakthrough came when suspicious telecom patterns were detected on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Further analysis led investigators to a rented flat in GD Colony, where an active SIM Box setup was being operated.

"During the raid, police recovered a 32-slot SIM Box, over 350 SIM cards, mobile phones, a laptop, and networking equipment, indicating large-scale illegal routing of calls," the officer added.

The accused acted as facilitators for overseas handlers by maintaining the infrastructure, arranging SIM cards, and operating mule bank accounts to launder the proceeds of crime.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud

The modus operandi involved impersonating officials from agencies such as the police, CBI and customs. Victims were falsely told that cases had been registered against them and were threatened with arrest.

They were then coerced into transferring money into so-called verification accounts under the pretext of investigation, police said.

The accused used applications such as remote access software to enable foreign operators to control systems and carry out fraud in real time, police said, adding that they have revealed a wider transnational network, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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