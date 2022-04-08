News
Indian studying how Ukraine neutralised Russian tanks

Indian studying how Ukraine neutralised Russian tanks

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 08, 2022 19:07 IST
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine where the anti-tank missiles have achieved significant success against armour, the Indian Army is going to incorporate the lessons of the conflict in the design of its futuristic main battle tank.

IMAGE: Indian Army tank T-90 Bhishma at the Republic Day parade, in Lucknow, January 26, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, reports from the war zone have suggested that the Ukrainians have extensively used anti-tank guided missiles to exploit the weakness of the Russian armoured vehicles and achieved significant success too.

 

Indian armed forces have been keeping a close eye on the developments on the battlefield as a lot of equipment is common including the tanks being used there.

The inputs are being analysed and the lessons would be incorporated into the design of the futuristic main battle tanks that would be produced and used by the Indian Army in coming years, government sources told ANI.

The Indian Army has been one of the biggest users of Russian arms and armaments, including the T-90, T-72 and BMP-series infantry combat vehicles which are the mainstay of the force.

The Indian Army earlier used to deploy these tanks only along the desert and plain borders with Pakistan but they have now become the face of Indian resolve along the China border too as large numbers are deployed there from Ladakh to Sikkim.

In the Russia-Ukraine war going on for around 46 days now, a number of European and North American nations are supplying anti-tank and anti-aircraft equipment such as the Carl Gustaf anti-tank rocket launchers, NLAWs and AT-4s.

Officials familiar with the armoured operations said the design of the tanks is at least three to four decades old but the anti-tank missiles and rockets have been designed as per the latest requirements and have an upper hand in the present scenario.

The Indian designers would make an attempt to offset that advance in the futuristic main battle tanks that would be built some years from now, they said.

