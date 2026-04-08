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Family Establishes Scholarship Fund for Slain Indian-Origin Student

By Seema Hakhu Kachru
2 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 20:36 IST

In memory of Savitha Shanmugasundaram, an Indian-origin student tragically killed in the Austin shooting, her family has established a one-million-dollar scholarship to support underprivileged students at the University of Texas.

Key Points

  • The Savitha Shanmugasundaram Memorial Endowed Scholarship aims to support students from Title I schools, serving low-income families.
  • The scholarship fund seeks to raise USD 500,000, which will be matched by the University of Texas, creating a one-million-dollar endowment.
  • The endowment is expected to provide financial aid to approximately 10 students annually, ensuring Savitha's legacy of supporting education.
  • Savitha Shanmugasundaram was a leader in the Indian American student community and an executive board member of the Texas Indian Students Association.

The family of a 21-year-old Indian-origin student, killed in a shooting in Austin last month, has launched a one-million-dollar endowed scholarship to honour her memory.

Savitha Shanmugasundaram, a student at the University of Texas, was among those killed in the tragic shooting on Austin's West Sixth Street on March 1. She was a high-achieving senior at the McCombs School of Business.

 

The Savitha Shanmugasundaram Memorial Endowed Scholarship

The Savitha Shanmugasundaram Memorial Endowed Scholarship is specifically designed to support students from Title I schools, which serve high concentrations of low-income families.

Her family and the Texas Indian Students Association aim to raise USD 500,000, which will be matched one-to-one by the University of Texas under the Texas Challenge program.

Once fully funded, the endowment is expected to provide financial aid to nearly 10 students annually in perpetuity.

An Austin native and the only child of her parents, old Savitha was just months away from graduating with a dual degree in Management Information Systems and Economics.

She was a prominent leader in the Indian American student community and served on the executive board of the Texas Indian Students Association.

Her father, Shan Muthian, noted that creating the scholarship fulfils Savitha's lifelong dream of serving underprivileged students and ensures her legacy remains alive.

The shooting, which claimed four lives and injured 14 others, sent shockwaves through the university and the broader Indian diaspora.

University officials described Savitha as a compassionate leader who was deeply committed to expanding educational access.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Seema Hakhu Kachru in Austin, Texas, USA
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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