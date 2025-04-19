HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian student dies in hit-and-run incident in Texas

Indian student dies in hit-and-run incident in Texas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 19, 2025 11:27 IST

A girl student from Guntur, who was pursuing her master's degree in the USA, died after a hit-and-run incident in Denton City, Texas, while returning home with a friend, her family members said on Friday.

V Deepthi was walking near the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago Drive on April 12 when a speeding vehicle struck her and her friend Snigdha, also from the Guntur district.

Deepthi sustained severe head injuries and succumbed on April 15, while Snigdha is undergoing surgery and is said to be in stable condition, the family members said.

 

Deepthi was expected to graduate this May. Her mother had spoken to her on Thursday.

"I spoke to her occasionally, and as she was in a hurry to attend classes, she told us she would call on Sunday when she would be free. That turned out to be the last call," said Hanumantha Rao, her father.

After completing all formalities, her body will be flown from the US on Saturday and is expected to reach Hyderabad by Monday morning, he added.

He mentioned that the family had sold farmland to support her education and had planned to attend her graduation next month. She was pursuing an MS at the University of North Texas.

Deepthi was a B Tech graduate from Narasaraopet Engineering College.

Telugu associations in the US are assisting with the formalities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
