Rediff.com  » News » US: Indian student hammered 50 times by homeless drug addict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 29, 2024 13:03 IST
A 25-year-old Indian student who recently earned an MBA degree in the US was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict whom he had been helping for the past couple of days in Georgia state's Lithonia city.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly struck Vivek Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.

Saini, a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner, had shown kindness to the accused for almost two days and provided him with chips, a coke, water, and even a jacket for warmth, M9 News Channel reported on Sunday.

 

However, Saini was struck on January 16 while going home as he, concerned for safety, requested Faulkner to depart or face police intervention.

Police, arriving at the scene, found Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body.

The young student, who had migrated to the US two years ago after completing his B Tech, had recently earned a Master's in Business Administration.

Saini's family in Haryana mourns the loss of the promising young man, describing him as a brilliant student striving for a decent job.

His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently unable to discuss the tragic incident.

