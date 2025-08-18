HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Girl student, 7, killed in accident in front of her father

Girl student, 7, killed in accident in front of her father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 18, 2025 14:19 IST

x

In a tragic accident, a seven-year-old girl died in front of her father after she fell from his scooter and was run over by a bus at Kozhinjampara in the north Kerala district of Paalakkad on Monday morning, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The girl has been identified as Nafisath Misriya, a second-standard student at St Paul's School in Kozhinjampara.

According to police, the accident occurred when Nafisath's father was taking her to school on his scooter.

 

On the Palakkad-Pollachi Road he lost control of the scooter after an auto rickshaw ahead applied sudden brake due to a large pothole in the road.

As a result, both the man and his daughter fell onto the road.

However, Nafisath fell to the right side of the road and was run over by a bus coming from behind, the police said.

People who gathered at the spot rushed her to hospital where she was confirmed dead, they said.

Nafisath's father escaped with minor injuries.

The incident led to mass protests in the area with people claiming that accidents have become frequent due to the bad road conditions there.

The police said they have initiated an investigation into the incident, and a case will be registered shortly.

The girl's body has been shifted to a government hospital for further procedures.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty has expressed his condolences over the tragic death.

"It is with deep sorrow that I heard the news of the death of Nafisath Misriya, a second-grade student, in the accident at Kozhinjampara after being hit by a bus. This heartbreaking incident occurred while she was on her way to school with her father on a scooter and has left us all in deep grief," Sivankutty posted on Facebook.

He added, "The sudden loss of that little child, full of dreams, is unbearable pain. I share in the sorrow of Nafisath Misriya's family, classmates, and teachers during this tragedy."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
'India is intolerant towards women'
'India is intolerant towards women'
10 Years Since Nirbhaya. Is India Safer For Women?
10 Years Since Nirbhaya. Is India Safer For Women?
Union ministers meet Kerala suicide victim's family, back NIA probe demand
Union ministers meet Kerala suicide victim's family, back NIA probe demand
10 women pilgrims killed, 30 hurt after bus falls into gorge in Pune
10 women pilgrims killed, 30 hurt after bus falls into gorge in Pune

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Indian Companies Trust Indian Email Providers

webstory image 2

Where Is Petrol The Most Expensive In India?

webstory image 3

10 Times Aruna Irani Seduced Us

VIDEOS

Gujarat: Eight of family among nine dead in car-SUV collision0:14

Gujarat: Eight of family among nine dead in car-SUV...

Film Stars Lead Grand India Day Parade in New York1:52

Film Stars Lead Grand India Day Parade in New York

PM Modi departs from BJP Headquarter after Parliamentary Board Meet0:58

PM Modi departs from BJP Headquarter after Parliamentary...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV