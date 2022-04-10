Kartik Vasudev's Parents Mourn His Loss

21-year-old Kartik Vasudev was shot dead on Thursday evening at the Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town, Canada.

Kartik was on his way to work when he was killed, the police said.

This was the 19th murder of the year in St James Town, a neighbourhood of Toronto, a city where half the Indian-Canadian population lives.

Kartik's family is in shock and our condolences go out to them for their irreplaceable loss.

IMAGE: Kartik's grief-stricken parents and his brother at their residence in Ghaziabad. All Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An undated photograph of Kartik.

IMAGE: Relatives and friends grieve Kartik's tragic passing at his home.

IMAGE: Grief and sadness on the faces of Kartik's parents.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com