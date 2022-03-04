News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Another Indian student shot at in Kyiv

Another Indian student shot at in Kyiv

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 04, 2022 09:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Indian student has reportedly been shot at and injured in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Friday.

IMAGE: Members of the Territorial Defence Forces and volunteers place anti-tank obstacles at a checkpoint at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, on March 3, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

"Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot at. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in a fighting," the minister told media persons.

 

Recently on March 1, a young Indian medical student, Naveen SG of Karnataka, was killed in shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and fellow students.

Singh said the Centre is making efforts to ensure that the maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with as less loss as possible.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How I Returned From Ukraine
How I Returned From Ukraine
'Indian embassy has forgotten us'
'Indian embassy has forgotten us'
Uttam's Take: Putin's Nuclear Threats
Uttam's Take: Putin's Nuclear Threats
'Student life is very good in Ukraine'
'Student life is very good in Ukraine'
FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!
FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!
Would You Wear These CRAZY Styles?
Would You Wear These CRAZY Styles?
Russian forces seem to be 'just outside' Kharkiv: US
Russian forces seem to be 'just outside' Kharkiv: US
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We can die in Russian bombing. Help us!'

'We can die in Russian bombing. Help us!'

Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine

Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances