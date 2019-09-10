'Indian state' Jammu and Kashmir, says Pak minister at UN

Last updated on: September 10, 2019 21:55 IST

Till date, Pakistan, in all its official communication, has been referring to Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian Administered Kashmir".

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi interacts with media after addressing the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday described Jammu and Kashmir as an "Indian state", soon after he attacked India at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva for revoking the special status of the state.

Pakistan has so far been referring to Jammu and Kashmir as "India administered Kashmir".

"India is trying to give an impression to the world that life has returned to normalcy. If the life has returned to normalcy, then why don't they allow you, the international media, the NGOs, civil society organisations to go into the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and see for themselves what the reality is," Qureshi told reporters after his address at the UN Human Rights Council.

Qureshi is leading the Pakistani delegation at the 42nd UNHRC session in Geneva.

Earlier in his speech, the foreign minister demanded an international investigation by the UNHRC into the situation in Kashmir and urged the world rights body not to remain "indifferent" after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Interestingly, while Qureshi was addressing the session, protests were held outside the UN Headquarters against the dire situation of Human Rights in Pakistan.

Time and again Islamabad has been left red-faced after all its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat with countries like Russia, the UAE and the US siding with India.

While Pakistan has been running from pillar to post, New Delhi has maintained that Kashmir is a strictly internal matter.

With inputs from ANI