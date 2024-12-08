News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Indian priest elevated as cardinal by Pope Francis

Indian priest elevated as cardinal by Pope Francis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 08, 2024 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a grand consistory held in the Vatican on Saturday, 51-year-old Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis.

IMAGE: The red hat, or biretta, being bestowed upon Kerala-born George Jacob Koovakad by Pope Francis at a ceremony, known as a consistory, at the Vatican on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Photographs: @narendramodi/X

The ceremony, held at the famous St Peter's Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world, witnessed the induction of 21 new cardinals from various countries.

The ceremony began at 8.30 pm (IST) marking a procession with 21 cardinal-designated to the altar of St Peter's Basilica. Later, the Pope addressed the gathering and handed over the ceremonious cap and ring to the cardinal-designate, followed by a certificate accompanied by prayers.

Hailing from the Archdiocese of Changanassery in Kerala, Koovakad's appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening the country's representation in the Vatican.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior leaders and heads of churches across India have welcomed the announcement with joy and pride.

"It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on 'X' on Saturday.

He said the Government of India sent a delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian to witness this ceremony.

 

Prior to the ceremony, the Indian delegation also called on Pope Francis, his post further read.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his message, extended all greetings to the new cardinal, saying the elevation of priest George Koovakad is a recognition for the Christian community in India and Kerala and especially the Syro Malabar Church.

Faithfuls from Kerala and across the world have expressed pride in the elevation of one of their own priests.

Cardinal George Alencherry, the former Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, expressed his delight at the elevation of another Indian to the cardinalate.

"He is a person who has rendered commendable services to the Church," he said, adding that it is a proud moment for the Catholic Church, Kerala, and India.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis noted that this decision to directly elevate a priest is a special recognition.

Priests from Changanassery hailed this as a proud moment for the Indian Church. Many believers from his hometown have travelled to the Vatican to witness the momentous occasion.

Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam hailed the moment as a big recognition for the believers.

In Changanassery, parishioners and well-wishers celebrated the historic occasion with special prayers and thanksgiving services.

The Indian delegation headed by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, comprising former Union Ministers of State Kodikkunnil Suresh, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony, and Tom Vadakkan also witnessed the ordination ceremony.

The episcopal consecration ceremony was held in Changanassery last month as part of his elevation to the rank of cardinal.

Koovakad, has been organising Pope Francis' international travels since 2020.

Previously, Koovakad, who held the title of Monsignor, was declared the Titular Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey.

The priest is currently based in the Vatican.

A delegation from the Archdiocese of Changanassery, to which he belongs, departed for the Vatican on Thursday to attend the ordination ceremony. The delegation was led by Changanassery Archbishop Mar Thomas Tharayil.

Born on 11 August 1973 in Thiruvananthapuram, Koovakad was ordained as a priest on July 24, 2004. He later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

Over the years, Koovakad held various significant roles, including Secretary of the Nunciature in South Korea (2009–2012) and Iran (2012–2014).

He subsequently served as Counsellor of the Nunciatures in Costa Rica (2014–2018) and Venezuela (2018–2020).

In 2020, he joined the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, where he assumed responsibility for organising the Pope's global travels, according to the Church.

Following the ordination ceremony, the new cardinals will visit the Pope at the Vatican Palace to receive his blessing.

On Sunday, at 1 PM (IST), they will join the Pope in celebrating Holy Mass, according to a Church release.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pope Francis likely to visit India after...
Pope Francis likely to visit India after...
Modi hugs Pope Francis at G7; invites him to India
Modi hugs Pope Francis at G7; invites him to India
What did Modi Tell Pope Francis?
What did Modi Tell Pope Francis?
Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus
Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 case
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 case
2 policemen found dead with bullet injuries in JK
2 policemen found dead with bullet injuries in JK
More like this
Pope Francis names 2 Indians among 21 new cardinals
Pope Francis names 2 Indians among 21 new cardinals
'How can you forget what Christians do for nation?'
'How can you forget what Christians do for nation?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances