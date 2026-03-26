Indian National Killed as Missile Debris Falls in Abu Dhabi

Following the interception of ballistic missiles by the UAE's air defence systems, an Indian and Pakistani national were killed by falling debris in Abu Dhabi, highlighting escalating regional tensions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An Indian national and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi due to falling debris from intercepted missiles.

The UAE's air defence systems are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.

The incident resulted in multiple injuries, including an Indian, Emirati, and Jordanian national.

UAE air defences have engaged hundreds of ballistic missiles and UAVs since the start of attacks.

The Ministry of Defence in the UAE has affirmed its readiness to confront any threats to the country's security.

At least two persons, including an Indian, were killed and three others injured when debris of missiles intercepted by the UAE's air defence system fell on a street in Abu Dhabi, local media reported.

The second person killed in the incident is a Pakistani national, while the three injured also include an Indian, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

UAE's air defences are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran at regular intervals, according to the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates.

"Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving falling debris in Sweihan street, following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems," Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on social media.

"The incident has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality," it added.

The total number of deaths has risen to 11 after the latest incident in Abu Dhabi, Gulf News reported.

Details of the Missile Engagements

The UAE air defences systems engaged 15 ballistic missiles and 11 UAVs launched from Iran, the Ministry of Defence said in a social media post.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 372 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,826 UAVs, it added.

"The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 8 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities," it said.

A total of 169 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence said that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.