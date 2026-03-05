HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian-Origin Woman Stabbed to Death in Ontario, Canada

Indian-Origin Woman Stabbed to Death in Ontario, Canada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2026 20:00 IST

A 45-year-old Indian-origin woman, Nancy Grewal, was tragically stabbed to death in LaSalle, Ontario, Canada, leading to an ongoing homicide investigation by local police.

IMAGE: Photograph: Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Facebook

Key Points

  • Nancy Grewal, a 45-year-old Indian-origin woman, was stabbed to death in LaSalle, Ontario, Canada.
  • The LaSalle Police Service is investigating the incident as a homicide and believes it to be isolated.
  • Police are seeking information and video surveillance from residents near Todd Lane where the stabbing occurred.
  • Two homes, a parking lot, and woodland have been cordoned off as part of the investigation.

A 45-year-old Indian-origin woman was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Canada's Ontario province, police said.

The incident took place "just before 9:30 pm on March 3" at LaSalle town in Essex County, the LaSalle Police Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

The victim has been identified as Nancy Grewal of Windsor, it said, adding that "investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident".

Police said they are continuing to investigate the "homicide" that occurred on Todd Lane.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor. Police are also seeking video surveillance from anyone that lives nearby.

"The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms Grewal," the statement said.

Quoting police, ctvnews.ca portal reported that Grewal was found with injuries. Essex-Windsor EMS transported her to hospital, where she later succumbed to her wounds.

LaSalle police have cordoned off two homes, an empty parking lot and a stretch of woodland off Todd Lane. Police evidence markers were seen on the front lawn of a home on Todd Lane, the report said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
