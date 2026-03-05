Indian origian social media influencer stabbed to death in Canada

Punjabi social media influencer Nancy Grewal was murdered in Canada, prompting a police investigation and claims from her mother that she had been receiving death threats related to her outspoken views.

Key Points Nancy Grewal, a Punjabi social media influencer, was fatally stabbed in LaSalle, Ontario, Canada.

Grewal's mother claims she received death threats due to her outspoken views on social and political issues, including criticism of Khalistanis.

LaSalle Police Service is investigating the murder as an isolated incident and appealing for public information.

Grewal had recently criticised Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Grewal's mother reported a previous attack on her daughter's house and the installation of CCTV cameras due to safety concerns.

A 45-year-old social media influencer of Punjabi origin, Nancy Grewal, was stabbed to death in Canada with her mother in Jalandhar on Thursday claiming that she used to receive threats to her life.

Nancy was murdered in LaSalle in Ontario on March 3.

On social media, Nancy used to express her opinions on different social and political issues in Punjab. She had spoken against Khalistanis and even made remarks against pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

LaSalle Police Service in a post on social media stated, "Shortly before 9:30 pm on March 3, 2026, emergency services responded to the 2400 block of Todd Lane for a report of a stabbing. A 45-year-old female was located with injuries. She was transported by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries."

Later, LaSalle Police Service identified the victim as Nancy Grewal, adding that it continues to investigate a homicide that occurred on Todd Lane on March 3.

"To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident," it further said, while urging people for any information and providing video surveillance.

Nancy was quite active on social media and used to express her opinions on different social and political issues. In recent weeks, she even spoke against Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon after he met Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Nabha Jail on February 2.

Mother's Plea for Justice

Speaking to reporters in Jalandhar on Thursday, Nancy's mother Shinderpal Kaur said her daughter was stabbed multiple times and accused some hardliners in Windsor in Canada of having enmity with her daughter.

Urging Canadian authorities to nab those behind the murder, Kaur said her daughter was attacked earlier as well when her house was set on fire but she survived. "Nancy continued to receive threats," she said.

She claimed that a youth with face covered had even come to Nancy's house to conduct recce.

"Nancy had installed CCTV cameras at her residence. When she spotted him, he got scared. Had the CCTV cameras not been installed, he could have killed Nancy at her residence," said the mother.

Kaur said her daughter went to Canada in 2018. She did a course of nursing and she was working for two companies.

Kaur said she last spoke to Nancy on March 2. But her daughter did not take call on March 3, the mother said.

Nancy used to share everything including about her patients, she said.