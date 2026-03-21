Indian-origin county judge convicted of money laundering in US

Indian-origin Texas County Judge K P George has been convicted of money laundering after misusing campaign funds for personal expenses.

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Key Points K P George, an Indian-origin county judge in Texas, was convicted of money laundering.

George misused over USD 46,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses, including home-related payments.

The conviction, a third-degree felony, carries a sentence of two to 10 years in prison and a fine.

George faces removal from office following his official sentencing on June 16.

The case highlights scrutiny of campaign finance practices and accountability for elected officials.

An Indian-origin county judge has been convicted of money laundering following a jury verdict in a high-profile campaign finance case in the US' Texas state and faces removal from office after official sentencing on June 16.

K P George's conviction, a third-degree felony under Texas law, carries a possible sentence of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to USD 10,000.

George, who serves as county judge of Fort Bend County - one of the most diverse counties in the country with a significant Indian-American population - was found guilty of misusing campaign funds for personal expenses.

According to prosecutors, George transferred over USD 46,000 from his campaign account into personal accounts and used the money for private purposes, including a home-related payment.

The defence argued that the funds were reimbursements for personal loans he had extended to his campaign.

The jury returned its verdict after several hours of deliberations, following which George was taken into custody in the courtroom. He was later released on bond and walked out of the Fort Bend County Jail around 8 pm on Friday following the guilty verdict.

George has opted for the judge to decide his sentence. The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 16.

District attorneys in the courtroom told FOX 26 news portal that, according to law, George is to be removed from office upon conviction, however, his official removal will not happen until after he's officially sentenced.

Fort Bend County commissioners can then split George's responsibilities, or have someone fill in as interim, it added.

Under Texas law, he is expected to continue in office until sentencing, although removal or suspension may follow depending on legal proceedings and any appeals.

Impact on the Indian-American Community

George, who traces his roots to India, rose through local politics to become one of the most prominent Indian-American elected officials in Texas. He had been regarded as a key figure representing the growing political influence of the diaspora in the region.