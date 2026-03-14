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Home  » News » US Charges 11 Indian Nationals Over Staged Robberies for Visa Fraud

US Charges 11 Indian Nationals Over Staged Robberies for Visa Fraud

By Yoshita Singh
4 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 08:55 IST

Eleven Indian nationals face visa fraud charges in the US for allegedly orchestrating staged armed robberies, aiming to exploit immigration laws and secure Green Cards through false claims of victimisation.

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Key Points

  • Eleven Indian nationals in the US are charged with visa fraud for allegedly staging armed robberies.
  • The suspects allegedly organised fake robberies to falsely claim victim status on immigration applications for a Green Card.
  • The scheme involved store clerks falsely claiming to be victims of violent crime to obtain a U Visa.
  • Participants allegedly paid the organiser to be part of the staged robberies, while store owners were paid for the use of their stores.
  • The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison and a significant fine.

Eleven Indian nationals, living illegally in the US, have been charged with visa fraud for conspiring to carry out staged armed robberies of convenience shops, according to US federal prosecutors.

Authorities said the suspects are accused of organising fake robberies for the purpose of allowing the store clerks to falsely claim they were crime victims on immigration applications towards getting a Green Card.

 

Jitendrakumar Patel, 39, Maheshkumar Patel, 36, Sanjaykumar Patel, 45, Dipikaben Patel, 40, Rameshbhai Patel, 52, Amitabahen Patel, 43, Ronakkumar Patel, 28, Sangitaben Patel, 36, Minkesh Patel, 42, Sonal Patel, 42 and Mitul Patel, 40 have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

They all were living unlawfully in various US states such as Massachusetts, Kentucky and Ohio.

Dipikaben was deported to India after unlawfully residing in Weymouth, Massachusetts, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Jitendrakumar, Maheshkumar, Sanjaykumar, Amitabahen, Sangitaben and Mitul were arrested in Massachusetts and released following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Friday.

Rameshbhai, Ronakkumar, Sonal and Minkesh were arrested and made their initial appearances in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. They will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Details of the Visa Fraud Scheme

According to the charging documents, in March 2023, Rambhai and his co-conspirators set up and carried out staged armed robberies of at least six convenience/liquor stores and fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and elsewhere.

It is alleged that the purpose of the staged robberies was to allow the clerks present to falsely claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for a U non-immigration status (U Visa).

A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity. The U visa offers an immigrant work authorisation and a path to a Green Card within 5â 10 years.

Authorities said that in the course of the alleged staged robberies, the "robber" would threaten store clerks or the owners with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing, while the interaction was captured on store surveillance video.

The clerks or the store owners would then wait five or more minutes until the "robber" had escaped before calling the police to report the "crime."

The "victims" are alleged to have each paid Rambhai to participate in the scheme. In turn, Rambhai allegedly paid the store owners for the use of their stores for the staged robbery.

Rambhai, the "robber," and the getaway driver were previously charged and convicted.

The 11 defendants charged on Friday are alleged to have either arranged with the organiser to set up each robbery, or paid for themselves or a family member to participate as a "victim."

The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of USD 250,000.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Yoshita Singh in New York, USA
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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