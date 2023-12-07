News
Indian-origin Israeli soldier killed in Gaza

Indian-origin Israeli soldier killed in fighting in Gaza

By Harinder Mishra
December 07, 2023 17:12 IST
A 34-year-old Indian-origin Israeli soldier has been killed during fighting in Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip this week, according to the community members.

IMAGE: Master Sgt (res) Gil Daniels. Photograph: Courtesy, IDF on Facebook

Master Sgt (res) Gil Daniels from Ashdod was killed on Tuesday in Gaza and his funeral was held at the military cemetery in his hometown on Wednesday, they said.

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that Gil was among two more soldiers killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

 

"Israel has lost many soldiers in this vicious and cruel war, the best of its sons and daughters who stood up to fight for the honour of the entire nation of Israel. Today, we mourn the death of another IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldier Master Sgt. (Res.) Gil Daniels (34), son of Yoel and Mazal," the Indian Jewish Heritage Centre said.

"Gil went to the reserves on October 10 soon after the war started. May his memory be blessed," it said.

Gil did his Masters at the School of Pharmacy at Hebrew University.

"He was a genius with a great personality. Just got engaged a month ago. Such a loss!" his friend Tirza Lavi said. 

A Bene Israel community member, whose origin lies in the Maharashtra region of India, Gil studied at Makif Gimel High School as a member of the class of 2007.

"With immense pain, we the members of the 61st group of the class of 2007 mourn his death -- his smile is remembered by all his friends," a classmate of Gil said.

Some 86 Israeli soldiers are said to have been killed in fighting since the IDF launched its ground operation in Gaza. At least four Indian-origin Israeli soldiers are known to have been killed since October 7.

Harinder Mishra in Jerusalem
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
