Indian military is drawing lessons from Hamas attacks on Israel

The Indian defence forces are studying in detail the deadly Hamas attack on Israel two days ago in which scores of Israeli and foreign nationals were abducted, raped and killed by the terror group.

IMAGE: Israeli tanks are positioned near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 10, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

"We are studying these attacks in detail as the way these attacks were carried out and how the terrorists manage to keep their activities hidden from the agencies tasked to track them," defence officials told ANI.

As the situation pans out the Israeli response to the large-scale attacks is also being observed, they said.

The issue is also likely to come up for detailed discussion during the Army commander's conference planned in the third week of this month from October 18.

The forces are also likely to study the possible intelligence gaps that the terror outfit could have exploited to carry out their mission at a large scale, they said.

As Israelis were wrapping up the seven-day-long Jewish festival of Sukkot on Saturday, sirens echoed across the country just before dawn, and citizens soon realized it was not a false alarm. A full-fledged surprise attack was being waged from the air, sea and ground by hoards of Hamas militants.

The attacks happened in the wee hours of Saturday right after the celebration of a week-long Jewish festival there.

As per reports, the terrorists first fired missiles at the Israeli cities and then destroyed fences along the borders and entered Israeli cities firing indiscriminately at citizens there.

The attackers simultaneously intruded into Israel in paragliders and motorboats near beach towns.

According to the latest updates, at least 900 people have been killed and over 2600 people have been left wounded in one of the worst terror attacks in the Jewish country. (ANI)