Indian Navy To The Rescue!

INS Tarkash's team provided assistance to an Iranian dhow after it was incapacitated by inclement weather off the coast of Somalia on Monday, March 10, 2025.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy's INS Tarkash provided technical and medical assistance to an Iranian dhow off the coast of Somalia on Monday. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: INS Tarkash's crew operationalised the Iranian dhow's defective RO plant, restoring drinking water availability on board.

IMAGE: INS Tarkash's team also provided first aid to an injured crew member of the Iranian dhow.

