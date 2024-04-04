News
Captured! Somalian Pirates

Captured! Somalian Pirates

By REDIFF NEWS
April 04, 2024 13:26 IST
Somalian pirates were captured by Indian Navy ships Trishul and Sumedha during anti-piracy operations last week.

'Robust actions by Indian Navy ships Trishul & Sumedha during antipiracy ops East of Somalia on 29 March, 2024 had resulted in successful rescue of FV Al Kambar & its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals,' the navy tweeted.

'All nine pirates involved in piracy were apprehended for further transit to India.

'INS Trishul arrived Mumbai on 03 April 2024 & handed over all nine pirates to the local police for further legal action iaw Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022.

'Indian Navy reaffirms its resolve to safeguard all merchant shipping & seafarers transiting in the IOR.'

 

IMAGE: The Somalian pirates captured by the Indian Navy on board the INS Trishul. All photographs: Kind courtesy @indiannavy/X

 

IMAGE: A Somalian pirate is taken in to custody by the Mumbai police. The INS Trishul can be seen in the background.

 

IMAGE: Mumbai police personnel escort the pirate to the police van.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
