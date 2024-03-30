Rescued Pakistanis shout 'India Zindabad'

As many as 23 Pakistani nationals rescued by the Indian Navy from Somali pirates after a daring operation in the Arabian Sea on March 29 thanked India and raised slogans of 'India Zindabad'.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy rescued 23 Pakistani nationals from the clutches of Somali pirates during a daring 12-hour-long operation in the Arabian Sea, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian Navy's specialist team had protected them from nine armed pirates, and completed sanitization and seaworthiness checks of fishing vessel Al-Kambar.

The Pakistani crew of the rescued Iranian flagged fishing vessel could be seen raising India Zindabad slogans in the Arabian Sea after they were freed from the pirates.

Based on the inputs on a potential piracy incident onboard Iranian Fishing Vessel late evening on March 28, two Indian Naval ships, mission deployed in the Arabian Sea for maritime security operations were diverted to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel.

The FV at the time of incident was approximately 90 Nm south-west of Socotra and was reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates. The hijacked FV was intercepted on March 29.

The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, irrespective of nationalities, according to the statement.

9 pirates being brought to India to face legal action

A day after rescuing a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its 23-member Pakistani crew under an anti-piracy operation at sea, the Indian Navy on Saturday said the nine surrendered pirates are being brought to India for further legal action.

The legal action will be taken against them under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022.

The Indian Navy's specialist teams have completed sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of fishing vessel Al-Kambar, according to a statement shared by the Navy's spokesperson.

'The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, were given a thorough medical checkup prior to clearing the boat to continue with her fishing activities,' it said.

The Indian Navy on Friday had rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew, after more than 12 hours of 'intense coercive tactical measures' as part of the anti-piracy operation.

The hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday, the Navy said on Friday.

"INS Sumedha intercepted FV 'Al Kambar' during early hours of Friday and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul," it said.

"After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," the Indian Navy has added.

The fishing vessel at the time of incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was 'reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates', it said.

The Indian Navy said it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, 'irrespective of the nationalities'.

Socotra Archipelago is in the northwest Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden.