Indian National Stranded in Russia Amid Gulf Tensions Seeks Repatriation

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region, the Indian government is actively addressing the case of an Indian national seeking repatriation from Russia, alongside other international incidents involving Indian citizens.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points One Indian national in Russia is seeking assistance and repatriation due to the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region.

The Indian Embassy is working with Russian authorities to locate and assist the stranded Indian citizen.

Several Indian nationals have been denied entry, detained, or deported from Jeju Island, South Korea, with the reasons not disclosed due to Korean privacy laws.

The Indian government is aware of Indian seafarers detained in various countries, including Iran, Nigeria, and the UK, and is providing assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Israel addressed an unprovoked attack on two Indian workers, leading to the arrest of suspects.

There is one case of a distressed Indian national seeking assistance and repatriation from Russia, in connection with the evolving situation in the West Asia and Gulf region, the government has informed Parliament.

In a written response to a query, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said the Indian Mission is working with Russian authorities to know the whereabouts and to extend all possible assistance.

He was asked whether it is a fact that Indians who recently visited Russia could not return and were stranded there, if so, the reasons therefore; and the number of complaints received by the government in this regard.

"As per information available, there is one case of a distressed Indian national seeking assistance and repatriation from Russia, in connection with the evolving situation in the West Asia and Gulf region," Jaishankar said.

Other than this case, there are no known instances of Indian nationals who recently visited Russia, were stranded, and could not return, he said.

The Indian Embassy in Russia receives intimation from Russian authorities or affected families about Indian citizens' detention on grounds of visa violation or administrative offences, the minister said.

"In such cases, Indian Embassy in Russia liaises with the Russian immigration authorities to facilitate their early return to India, and extends assistance, including through facilitation of travel documents, whenever required," he added.

Indian Nationals Denied Entry to Jeju Island, South Korea

In a separate query, TMC MP Mohua Moitra asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) the number of Indian nationals "denied entry, detained or deported" from Jeju Island, South Korea during the last three years, and the reasons for such denial, detention or deportation.

"As per information available with the Ministry, the number of Indian nationals denied entry, detained or deported from Jeju Island, South Korea during the last three years, year wise is as follows: 2023 - 19 cases; 2024 - 10 cases; 2025 - 23 cases and 2026 - nil," Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said in his response.

However, the break-up on denial, detention or deportation cases were not mentioned in his written response.

"The reasons for denial, detention or deportation are not shared by authorities of South Korea as Korean privacy protection laws prohibit sharing of sensitive and personally identifiable information," the MoS said.

Upon receiving requests of assistance in all cases of denial of entry, detention or deportation from Indian nationals, the Indian Embassy in Seoul reaches out to the concerned Korean authorities to ensure a humane and dignified treatment and provision of basic facilities, he said.

Korean authorities are also requested to ensure immediate repatriation of the affected Indians, Margherita said.

These issues have been taken up with concerned Korean authorities at various levels and on a regular basis, including at the Consular Dialogues held between the two governments, he added.

Indian Seafarers Detained in Foreign Countries

In response to another query, the MEA also shared a country-wise list of Indian seafarers who are currently in detention in foreign countries.

The list mentons 13 countries, including Australia, Iran, Mauritius, Nigeria and Senegal.

The number of Indian seafarers who are currently in detention in these countries stands as -- Iran (18), Nigeria (22), Djibouti (17), the UK (2) and Australia (1), it says.

Attack on Indian Workers in Israel

In a written response to another query, the government said it is "aware of an incident related to an unprovoked attack on two Indian workers by some assailants that occurred on December 16, 2025 in Israel".

The Embassy of India raised the matter with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and actively pursued it with the local Israeli authorities. The local police authorities conducted a speedy investigation that led to the arrest of the suspects, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in his response, uploaded on the Lok Sabha website on Monday.