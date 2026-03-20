India Responds to West Asia Crisis: Six Nationals Dead, One Missing

Amidst the escalating West Asia conflict, India confirms the tragic loss of six nationals and one missing, as the government intensifies repatriation efforts and diplomatic engagement to ensure the safety and return of its citizens.

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points Six Indian nationals have died and one is missing due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, prompting the Indian government to intensify repatriation efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged in diplomatic discussions with leaders from Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan, and Qatar, emphasizing de-escalation and dialogue.

India is facilitating the return of its citizens from conflict zones via Jordan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, providing logistical support and consular services.

The Indian government is condemning attacks on energy infrastructure and advocating for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The MEA is actively assisting seafarers, students, and other Indian nationals stranded in the region with visas, consular services, and logistical support.

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said six Indian nationals have lost their lives while one remains missing in "various incidents".

At an inter-ministerial briefing here, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, also said, "Late yesterday night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national, during an attack in Riyadh on March 18." He, however, did not elaborate upon the circumstances of this death.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Mission in Riyadh is in touch with the family and closely co-ordinating with local authorities for the early return of the mortal remains to India," he said.

On Friday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh also said that an Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabia due to the "recent events of March 18". In a social media post, the Indian Mission expressed its "deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18".

A day earlier, the Indian embassy said alerts were received by residents in Riyadh and some other regions on Wednesday. "The Indian community is advised to remain calm and composed," the embassy said.

Mahajan also told reporters in Delhi that "six Indian nationals have lost their lives and one is missing in various incidents".

"Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," he said.

Less than a week ago, the MEA official had told reporters in an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation that five Indian nationals had lost their lives while one is missing in "various incidents".

The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israel combine launched military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases.

Energy and other civilian infrastructure in the Gulf region have also come under attack during this conflict that has stretched into three weeks, with no end to it in sight.

Since February 28, around three lakh passengers have returned from the region to India, Mahajan said.

Diplomatic Efforts and Condemnation of Attacks

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan and Qatar.

"In these conversations, the prime minister put forth India's position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He highlighted the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy, for de-escalation and the subsequent restoration of peace and stability," he said.

The prime minister strongly condemned the attack on energy infrastructure. The PM and the various leaders reiterated their support for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, he told reporters.

Prime Minister Modi spoke with the Sultan of Oman, and conveyed Eid greetings in advance to him and the people of Oman.

The PM "reiterated India's condemnation of violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and appreciated Oman's efforts in facilitating safe return of Indian nationals," the MEA spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron. "They agreed to continue close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," Jaiswal said.

Repatriation Updates and Assistance

Sharing an update on the return of Indian nationals from the conflict-hit region, he said many Indians who were stranded in Israel earlier during this conflict have been taking the Jordan route to come back to India.

Also, a total of 913 Indian nationals have crossed the Iranian borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan, and have started to gradually return to India via the two countries, he said. And 284 pilgrims from India who had earlier gone to Iran, have all come back to the country, the MEA said.

"Yesterday 10 calls and six emails were received at the Control Room, largely calls about merchant ships," he said.

He was also asked about UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy's visit to India and her talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday. He said the West Asia situation figured in their discussion.

"We have a large (Indian) community there...How they (the UAE) are taking care of them, and we also thanked them," the MEA spokesperson added.

Mahajan said the MEA continues to proactively assist seafarers, students, stranded Indian nationals and short-term visitors for visas, consular services and logistical support wherever required.

Overall the flight situation continues to improve, with flights operating from the region, he said.

From the UAE, limited non-scheduled commercial flights are operating, and about 90 flights were expected to operate to India on Friday.

Qatar airspace is partially open and 10 non-scheduled commercial flights were expected to India on Friday, he added.

Bahrain airspace remains closed, while Gulf Air continues to operate special non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia to India, Mahajan said.

And 24 rescued Indian seafarers who were onboard two vessels, 16 Indian crew members on one vessel and eight on the other, had arrived earlier from Oman, Mahajan said.