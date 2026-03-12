HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian National Killed in Attack on US Oil Tanker Near Basra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 12, 2026 15:16 IST

An Indian crew member tragically died in an attack on a US-owned oil tanker near Basra, Iraq, highlighting escalating tensions and maritime security risks in the Persian Gulf.

Key Points

  • An Indian crew member died after an attack on a US-owned oil tanker near Basra, Iraq.
  • Fifteen other Indian crew members were safely evacuated following the oil tanker attack.
  • The Indian embassy in Iraq is providing assistance to the rescued sailors and the family of the deceased.
  • Commercial ships in the Persian Gulf have recently been targeted, raising concerns about maritime security.

An Indian crew member of a US-owned oil tanker has been killed after the vessel came under attack in the waters near Iraq's Basra.

The Indian embassy in Iraq, confirming the death, said 15 other Indian crew members onboard the ship were evacuated.

 

Commercial ships in the Persian Gulf have been targeted by the Iranian military in the last few days.

"On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker, Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life," the Indian embassy in Iraq said on social media.

"The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place," it said.

The embassy said it is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance to them.

The mission extended its "deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member."

