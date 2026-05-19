Indian killed in Moscow drone strike from Odisha; joined job 2 months ago

He was working as a structure fitter in a construction company at Gazaprom oil refinery for over one year..

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy X

Key Points Two other Indian workers from Odisha sustained injuries in the same drone attack.

The drone attack targeted the Gazaprom oil refinery where the workers were employed.

Efforts are being made to repatriate the body of the deceased to his village in Odisha.

The Russian embassy in New Delhi has expressed condolences over the death of the Indian worker.

A man from Odisha's Ganjam district, who had been working in a company in Russia, was killed and two others suffered injuries in a drone attack by Ukraine in the Moscow region, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old A Rameya, who was a resident of Madhabandha village under Chikiti block. He had travelled back to Russia about two months ago after spending some time in the village when he had been on leave.

He was working as a structure fitter in a construction company at Gazaprom oil refinery for over one year.

Efforts are on to bring his body back, the official said.

The injured persons G Tejeswar Reddy (22) and G Khetrabasi Reddy (35) of Kotharsingh village under Rangelunda block of Ganjam district.

Officials said that the incident took place on Sunday when Ukraine launched a drone strike on Moscow.

Chandreya Reddy, who works in the same company as Rameya in Moscow, informed his family over the phone that the three were waiting for a bus after completing their night duty when the drone attack occurred.

"When we heard about the incident around 5 AM local time, we tried to go to the spot, but the security forces did not allow us. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Moscow," Reddy was quoted by one of his family members in Ganjam.

Rameya's friend there informed his family about his death. Subsequently, the family approached Ganjam district Collector Keerthi Vasan V to facilitate bringing his body back home.

"We have received information regarding the unfortunate death of Ramaya in Moscow. We contacted the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. The Resident Commission is contacting the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels as per the protocol to bring his mortal remains to Odisha," the collector told reporters.

The authorities are trying to bring the body as quickly as possible, the officer said.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Rameya's Madhaband village after the news of his death spread.

Rameya had come to the village during a leave and returned to Moscow on March 22, said his elder brother A Ganesh. His family planned his marriage this year.

"We could not believe it when his friends from Moscow informed us about his death," said Rameya's father A Nima, a farmer.

"Before going to duty on Saturday, my son had talked to his mother," the father said.

The news of her son's death devastated the mother.

In a social media post, the Russian embassy in New Delhi condoled his death.

"The Russian Embassy mourns together with the family of the Indian worker and extends its sympathy to those injured by the Ukrainian attack on civilian facilities in the Moscow region," it said on Sunday.