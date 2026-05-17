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Home  » News » Indian worker killed, 3 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia

Indian worker killed, 3 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: May 17, 2026 19:46 IST

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An Indian worker tragically died in a drone attack in the Moscow region, highlighting the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its impact on foreign nationals.

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia

IMAGE: A house is on fire after a Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Subbotino, Naro-Fominsk District, in the Moscow region, Russia, May 17, 2026. Photograph: Moscow Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov/Handout/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian worker was killed in a drone attack in the Moscow region.
  • Three other Indian workers were injured in the same drone attack.
  • The Indian embassy is providing assistance to the injured workers and the family of the deceased.
  • The drone attack occurred amid escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

An Indian worker was killed and three others injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region, the Indian embassy said Sunday.

The incident comes amid escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine carried out overnight attacks targeting installations in Moscow.

 

Indian Embassy Response To Moscow Attack

"One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in (the) Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital," the Indian Embassy in Russia said on 'X'.

"The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers," it said, even though it did not disclose the identities of the deceased or the injured persons.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up long-range drone and missile attacks in recent months, even as diplomatic efforts to find a negotiated settlement to the more than three-year-old conflict have continued.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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