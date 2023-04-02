News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian family found dead near US-Canada border yet to be identified

Indian family found dead near US-Canada border yet to be identified

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 02, 2023 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The identities of people of Indian descent whose bodies were found in marshland have not been released by the Canadian police, pending identification and notification of next of kin, a media report said on Sunday, as the circumstances of their deaths continued to be investigated.

IMAGE: The border leading into Canada at Roxham Road, an unofficial crossing point from New York State to Quebec, in Champlain, New York. Photograph: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Bodies of eight persons were found on Friday in a marsh on the riverbank near Akwesasne, a community which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

Police say the deceased -- believed to be two families of Indian and Romanian descent -- were trying to cross into the United States from Canada.

 

Among them were two children under the age of three, both Canadian citizens.

Akwesasne officials have named two family members of Romanian descent -- including a man holding his two children's passports -- who were among eight bodies recovered from the St. Lawrence River, near the Quebec-Ontario border, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

The identities of other people recovered of Indian descent have not been released, pending identification and notification of next of kin, the Montreal Gazette newspaper reported.

'The circumstances of their deaths continue to be investigated,' the paper added.

On Saturday, police said that four Indian nationals, who they also believed was a family attempting to cross into the US, have not been identified, the CBC reported.

Police found the bodies of five adults and one infant in the marshland on Friday.

Another infant and an adult woman were located later. One of the children was a Canadian citizen.

The deceased is believed to be of Indian and Romanian descent.

Akwesasne police are working with Immigration Canada to assist with identifying the victims and notifying the next of kin.

They are also increasing surveillance on the river.

Valene Gray, the owner of the Three Feathers Cafe, said the community has been shaken by the tragedy.

"In the past couple of days, it's been very heavy, very emotional, customers coming in and they're sad," Gray said on Saturday. "You could tell they were upset, you could tell they were hurting."

Wanting to offer support to her community, Gray said it was an honour to be hired by the Mohawk council to make sure all of the volunteer searchers were fed. She said the cafe has provided breakfast sandwiches for the past two days and supper on Friday.

Akwesasne police say there have been 48 incidents of people trying to cross illegally into Canada or into the United States through the Mohawk territory since January, and most of them have been of Indian or Romanian descent.

In January 2022, the bodies of four Indians, including a baby, were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-US border.

In April 2022, six Indian nationals were rescued from a sinking boat in the St. Regis River, which runs through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 Indians freeze to death along US-Canada border
4 Indians freeze to death along US-Canada border
2 Indians among 5 arrested by US border authorities
2 Indians among 5 arrested by US border authorities
Probe on in death of 4 Indians along US-Canada border
Probe on in death of 4 Indians along US-Canada border
Durani: People's man who could oblige with 'Sixerrrrr'
Durani: People's man who could oblige with 'Sixerrrrr'
Where Is Sanya Holidaying?
Where Is Sanya Holidaying?
Ishita-Vatsal Announce Pregnancy
Ishita-Vatsal Announce Pregnancy
Mcap of 9 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 lakh cr
Mcap of 9 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 lakh cr
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

17 Indians held while illegally crossing into US

17 Indians held while illegally crossing into US

2,382 Indians languishing in US jails for 'illegally crossing' border

2,382 Indians languishing in US jails for 'illegally crossing' border

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances